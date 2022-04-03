StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.29.

NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 91,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,910. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $767.70 million, a PE ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.37. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.31 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 237.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 37.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 985,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after purchasing an additional 65,225 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

