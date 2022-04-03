StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.78.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NYSE NSA traded up $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $64.38. 439,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,539. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 210.53%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.