StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NMM stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.41. 162,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,957. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $701.83 million, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.04). Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 72.38%. The business had revenue of $268.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 47.9% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 11.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 242,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

