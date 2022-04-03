StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nova has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.63.

Shares of NVMI traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.15. The stock had a trading volume of 71,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,201. Nova has a 1 year low of $83.46 and a 1 year high of $149.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.87 and its 200 day moving average is $118.11.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Nova had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $121.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nova will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nova by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nova during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nova during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Nova by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nova by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

