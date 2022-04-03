StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.27.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.73. 2,172,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,407. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 11,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $275,705.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 202.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 548,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after purchasing an additional 367,198 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 11.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the third quarter worth $6,097,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 3.6% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 293,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 4.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

