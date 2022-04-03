StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OSBC. DA Davidson raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of OSBC stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $650.91 million, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $39.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $65,894.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp (Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

