StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.
Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.55.
In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $204,525.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 817,583 shares of company stock valued at $12,388,210 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Par Pacific by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,230,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Par Pacific by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 61,823 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Par Pacific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Par Pacific by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
About Par Pacific (Get Rating)
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
