StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.55.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $204,525.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 817,583 shares of company stock valued at $12,388,210 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Par Pacific by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,230,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Par Pacific by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 61,823 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Par Pacific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Par Pacific by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

