StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

PRTK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ PRTK traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,940. The firm has a market cap of $153.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.51. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,704,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 242,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 75,022 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 284.5% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 488,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 361,309 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,917,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares during the period. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.