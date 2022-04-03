StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PH. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $358.81.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $282.20. The stock had a trading volume of 836,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,823. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $268.51 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.04.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,969,643,000 after purchasing an additional 88,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,226,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,740,000 after purchasing an additional 130,530 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after purchasing an additional 105,181 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $720,070,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

