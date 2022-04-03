StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PSO. UBS Group cut Pearson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.43) to GBX 670 ($8.78) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $608.50.

NYSE PSO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.94. 322,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,600. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89. Pearson has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1894 per share. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Pearson by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Pearson by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 103,881 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pearson by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pearson during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

