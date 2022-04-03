StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised Penn National Gaming from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie raised Penn National Gaming from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Penn National Gaming from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.42.

NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.01. 2,812,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,061. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $110.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average of $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 2.43.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,709,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,722,000 after acquiring an additional 733,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,562,000 after acquiring an additional 703,925 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,517,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4,433.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 538,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after acquiring an additional 526,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

