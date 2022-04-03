StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CL King assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.40.

Shares of PFGC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.92. 2,071,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,145. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $775,700. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

