StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Shares of PNFP traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.10. 422,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,359. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.75 and a 200-day moving average of $97.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $339.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $583,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,763. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

