StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 153,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,016. Pure Cycle has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67.

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 129.00% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pure Cycle by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 313,937 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Pure Cycle by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 552,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth $6,016,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pure Cycle by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC increased its position in Pure Cycle by 29.5% during the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 342,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 78,014 shares during the period. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development segments. The Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees, the water is provided by the company using water rights owned or controlled by the company, and developing infrastructure to divert, treat, and distribute that water and collect, treat, and reuse wastewater.

