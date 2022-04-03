StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Shares of RDN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.06. 1,191,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,902. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $338.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 45.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.16%.

Radian Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,448,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,992,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,410 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,662,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,777,000 after purchasing an additional 876,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,233,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,905,000 after purchasing an additional 776,992 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.