StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RedHill Biopharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.25.

NASDAQ:RDHL traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 146,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $131.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.77. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29.

RedHill Biopharma ( NASDAQ:RDHL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 379.42% and a negative net margin of 113.98%. The company had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 288.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 23,776 shares during the period. 10.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

