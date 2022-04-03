StockNews.com Begins Coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SJT opened at $9.00 on Thursday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1191 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.88%. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (Get Rating)
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.