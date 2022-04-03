StockNews.com Begins Coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJT opened at $9.00 on Thursday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1191 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.88%. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,270,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 251,562 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

