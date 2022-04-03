StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Seaboard (NYSE:SEB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
SEB opened at $4,266.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.61. Seaboard has a 1-year low of $3,535.00 and a 1-year high of $4,400.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.32.
About Seaboard (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seaboard (SEB)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.