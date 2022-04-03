StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE:ST opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ST. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,190,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $628,639,000 after buying an additional 192,222 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,318,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $574,829,000 after purchasing an additional 386,640 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,843,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,504,000 after purchasing an additional 42,112 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,359,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $238,586,000 after acquiring an additional 197,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,207,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,226,000 after acquiring an additional 177,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

