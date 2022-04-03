StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

SLM opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. SLM has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.25.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

SLM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $454,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,412 shares during the period. Tiger Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 3,122,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 65,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SLM by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,096,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after buying an additional 603,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SLM by 280.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 307,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 226,424 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

