StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SNN. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.02) to GBX 1,442 ($18.89) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $515.00.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

SNN opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.11. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $44.47.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.288 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,912,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,239,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,832,000 after acquiring an additional 84,495 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew (Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.