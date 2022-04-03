StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Southern (NYSE:SO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.22.

SO opened at $74.12 on Thursday. Southern has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $7,052,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,169 shares of company stock valued at $17,857,219 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 1,098.8% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 17,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Southern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 9,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

