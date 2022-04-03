StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $454.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $481.14.

NYSE SPGI opened at $407.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $397.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.28. The company has a market capitalization of $98.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $359.40 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

