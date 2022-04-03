StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprague Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE:SRLP opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. Sprague Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

