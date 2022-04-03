StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SFM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.83.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Shares of SFM stock opened at $32.44 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 7,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $232,920.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $176,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.