StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPX FLOW from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.00.

FLOW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,261. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $60.92 and a 52 week high of $88.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.73.

SPX FLOW ( NYSE:FLOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 740.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX FLOW Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

