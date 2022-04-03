StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STKL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Shares of STKL stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The company has a market cap of $558.15 million, a P/E ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $204.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc purchased 22,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SunOpta by 22.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in SunOpta by 14.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in SunOpta by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SunOpta by 22.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in SunOpta by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunOpta (Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.