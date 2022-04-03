StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on STKL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.90.
Shares of STKL stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The company has a market cap of $558.15 million, a P/E ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47.
In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc purchased 22,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SunOpta by 22.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in SunOpta by 14.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in SunOpta by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SunOpta by 22.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in SunOpta by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SunOpta (Get Rating)
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
