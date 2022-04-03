StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

TEO stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Telecom Argentina has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 2.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

