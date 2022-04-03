StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
TEO stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Telecom Argentina has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.39.
Telecom Argentina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.
