StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.30.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $108.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $89.60 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.28. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.55.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,742,000 after buying an additional 706,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $191,514,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 54.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,825,000 after purchasing an additional 289,608 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 600,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 532,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the period. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

