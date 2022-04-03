StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TBK. Raymond James cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.21.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $90.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.48. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $69.01 and a 52 week high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,725,000 after buying an additional 40,669 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,968,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,362,000 after purchasing an additional 77,117 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,759,000 after purchasing an additional 372,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,443,000 after purchasing an additional 179,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 657,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,301,000 after purchasing an additional 419,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

