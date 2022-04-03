StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TBK. Raymond James cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.21.
Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $90.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.48. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $69.01 and a 52 week high of $136.01.
In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,725,000 after buying an additional 40,669 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,968,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,362,000 after purchasing an additional 77,117 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,759,000 after purchasing an additional 372,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,443,000 after purchasing an additional 179,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 657,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,301,000 after purchasing an additional 419,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.
About Triumph Bancorp (Get Rating)
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
