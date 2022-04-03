StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TROX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.43.

Get Tronox alerts:

TROX stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.19. Tronox has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. Tronox had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Tronox’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 73,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,185,490.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,245,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,571,000 after purchasing an additional 37,673 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,330,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tronox (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.