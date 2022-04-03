StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UPLD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.
Shares of UPLD stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $540.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 3,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.
About Upland Software (Get Rating)
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
