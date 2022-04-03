StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UPLD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $540.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.44 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 3,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software (Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.