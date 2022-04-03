StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Veracyte from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $29.02 on Thursday. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.20.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Veracyte by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Veracyte by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 713,726 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Veracyte by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its position in Veracyte by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 346,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 75,938 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

