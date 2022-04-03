StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.67.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

NYSE:WAL opened at $80.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.