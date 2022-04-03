StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. CLSA raised Wipro from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Wipro from an underperform rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.31.

Shares of WIT opened at $7.89 on Thursday. Wipro has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is an increase from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wipro by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Wipro by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

