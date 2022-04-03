StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.41.

NYSE YUM opened at $118.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.57. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.68%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

