StockNews.com Downgrades Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Hold

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $13.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

