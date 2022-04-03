StockNews.com Downgrades Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Hold

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.
Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $13.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.55.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Heartland Express (Get Rating)
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
