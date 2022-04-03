StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Get Alexander's alerts:

ALX stock opened at $260.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.59. Alexander’s has a fifty-two week low of $246.15 and a fifty-two week high of $299.99. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 3,600.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 142.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 181.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander’s (Get Rating)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.