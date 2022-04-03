StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on APTO. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.50. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth $477,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 42.1% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 921,530 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 34.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 512,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 132,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 12.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 83,314 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

