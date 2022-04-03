StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British American Tobacco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.16) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7354 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 68.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 30.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

