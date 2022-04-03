StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.84.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $99.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $109.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.37.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.