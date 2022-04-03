StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

LPG stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.74. 561,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $591.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.29%.

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $876,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 308,200 shares of company stock worth $4,438,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,658,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,119,000 after buying an additional 53,198 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 57,132 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

