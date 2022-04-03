StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Glatfelter from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

GLT stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.62. 244,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,705. The company has a market cap of $563.21 million, a P/E ratio of 78.88 and a beta of 1.48. Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $334.46 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is currently 350.02%.

In other news, CEO Dante C. Parrini acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Brown acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Glatfelter by 30.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 40,164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Glatfelter by 42.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Glatfelter by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 5.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 68,608.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

