StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $937.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.