StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MCFT. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.20.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.48. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79. The company has a market cap of $447.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.03.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 58.85%. The company had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth $35,438,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.0% in the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth $19,031,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat (Get Rating)

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.