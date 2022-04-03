StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MBWM. Raymond James raised shares of Mercantile Bank from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of MBWM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.32. The company had a trading volume of 39,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,561. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $40.01. The firm has a market cap of $559.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $45.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

In other news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $114,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,214 shares of company stock worth $278,592 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,208,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

