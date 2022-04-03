StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MICT (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

MICT stock remained flat at $$0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 548,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,424. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. MICT has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MICT by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 147,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MICT by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 927,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 38,888 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in MICT by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 449,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 297,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in MICT in the second quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MICT by 228.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 110,744 shares during the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

