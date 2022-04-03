StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Presto Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

NPK stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.76 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.40. National Presto Industries has a twelve month low of $76.40 and a twelve month high of $107.89.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 5.47%. This is an increase from National Presto Industries’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. National Presto Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,547,000 after acquiring an additional 26,113 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

