StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

PGC stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $34.83. 73,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,256. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter valued at $214,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.