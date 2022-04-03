StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.85.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,608,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,623. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.55. The stock has a market cap of $149.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $76.07 and a 1-year high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 79.38%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after buying an additional 808,192 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after buying an additional 241,070 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,853,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.